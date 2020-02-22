Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 serves as the main event of pay-per-view fight card at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on February 22 (Feb. 23 AEDT). The event airs live on pay-per-view globally. The undercard comprises three bouts.

“The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and “Gypsy King” Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) meet in the rematch of their fight on December 1, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA, which ended in a split draw. The contest features the defending undefeated WBC heavyweight champion up against lineal champion in a twelve-rounds world championship affair.

Prior to the rematch both won a couple of interim bouts. Wilder KO’d Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in Round 1 and 7, respectively. Fury TKO’d Tom Schwarz in Round 2 and earned a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 in Australia

The Australian boxing fans can watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 live on Main Event. The date and time in Australia converts to Sunday, February 23 at 1 pm AEDT. The broadcast in Western Australian is at 10 am AWST.

Replay is at 7 pm AEDT / 4 pm AWST on the same day, and then every six hours from 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST on February 24.

Wilder vs Fury 2 undercard is headlined by IBF heavyweight title eliminator between Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KO) and his American-fellow Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KO). Also on the card Mexican Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KO) makes the fifth defense of his WBO super bantamweight title against challenger from the Philippines Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KO).

Lightweight bout between the representative of the country-host Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) and Australian Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO) launches the pay-per-view fight card.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results and video here). The lineup can be found below.

Fight Card

Deontaty Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis