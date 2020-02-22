Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 is a highly anticipated rematch taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on February 23 (AEDT). The contest features the defending undefeated WBC heavyweight champion up against unbeaten lineal champion in a twelve-round world championship bout.

“The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) first met on December 1, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. After twelve rounds the contest was declared a split draw.

A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official. Wilder and Fury are not allowed to come face to face at the weigh-ins, in accordance with the NSAC requirement. Boxing fans can watch the official weigh-in ceremony live on YouTube (below).

Wilder vs Fury 2 headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view (how to watch in Australia here). Among the bouts, Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KO) and Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KO) square off in the IBF Heavyweight title eliminator, which serves as co-main event.

Also on the card, Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KO) defends his WBO super bantamweight title against challenger Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KO). In addition, Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) and Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO) do battle at lightweight.

The complete lineup and weigh-in results can be found below.

Wilder vs Fury 2 fight card

Deontaty Wilder (231) vs. Tyson Fury (273)

Charles Martin (254) vs. Gerald Washington (236.5)

Emanuel Navarrete (122) vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima (122)

Sebastian Fundora (153.5) vs. Daniel Lewis (153)