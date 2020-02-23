Bellator MMA is back to Ireland with the event held at 3Arena in Dublin on February 23 (AEDT). In the main event Leah McCourt and Judith Ruis do women’s MMA bout at featherweight.

The portion of the card billed as Bellator 240 airs on Paramount Network and DAZN. The headline-bout features Brent Primus up against Chris Bungard.

Among other bouts across two cards, Kiefer Crosbie faces Iamik Furtado, Ricky Bandejas takes on Frans Miambo and Charlie Ward meets Kyle Kurtz. The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results here).

MMA fans can watch Bellator 240 post-lims live on YouTube. Stay tuned with fight results below.

Bellator 240 and Bellator Dublin results

Bellator 240

Brent Primus vs. Chris Bungard

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Iamik Furtado

Ricky Bandejas vs. Frans Miambo

Oliver Enkamp vs. Lewis Long

Bec Rawlings vs. Elina Kallionidou

Bellator Dublin

Leah McCourt def. Judith Ruis by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Charlie Ward def. Kyle Kurtz by TKO (R3 at 4:24)

Austin Clem def. Aaron Chalmers by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Preliminary card

Ilias Bulaid vs. Diego Freitas

George Hardwick def. Richard Kiely by submission (guillotine, R2 at 3:40)

Georgi Karakhanyan def. Paul Redmond by submission (guillotine, R2 at 0:42)

Philip Mulpeter vs. Daniel Crawford – cancelled

Constantin Blanita def. Asael Adjoudj by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Albert Dias def. Richie Smullen by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Will Fleury def. Justin Moore by submission (arm triangle, R1 at 4:14)

Chris Duncan def. Mateusz Piskorz by TKO (R2 at 2:43)

Calum Murrie def. Dylan Logan by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:08)

Blaine O’Driscoll def. Ezzoubair Bouarsa by TKO (R1 at 4:12)

Ciaran Clarke def. Jamie Faulding by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 29-27)

Danni Neilan def. Chiara Penco by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)