A highly anticipated rematch, Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 takes place today (Feb. 23 AEDT) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The world heavyweight championship headlines the pay-per-view fight card televised globally. The undercard features three boxing bouts with local and international competitors, including Australian Daniel Lewis.

Wilder vs Fury 2 is a rematch of December 1, 2018 bout, which ended in a controversial split draw: 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113. “The Bronze Bomber” knocked Fury down in Round 9 and 12. “Gypsy King” out-boxed Wilder in 9 out of 12 rounds.

After that Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) scored a pair of knockout wins against Dominic Breazeale in Round 1 and Luis Ortiz in Round 7. Undefeated champion is making the eleventh defense of his WBC heavyweight title.

Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) stopped Tom Schwarz in Round 2 and earned a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin. Unbeaten lineal champion makes the second attempt to claim WBC belt.

Wilder vs Fury 2 is scheduled for twelve rounds. Weigh-in results and video can be found here.

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 Australia time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Wilder vs Fury 2 live on Main Event. The time is set for February 23 at 1 pm AEDT. The Western Australian fight fans can witness the action at 10 am AWST (Perth time).

Replay is scheduled for 7 pm AEDT / 4 pm AWST, and every six hours on February 24 from 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST.

Wilder vs Fury 2 undercard

Wilder vs Fury 2 undercard is headlined by a twelve-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. The contest features American Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KO) up against his compatriot Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KO).

Martin is riding the two-fight win streak including the fourth-round TKO of Daniel Martz, and the win via eighth-round disqualification of Gregory Corbin. Washington is coming off the eighth-round knockout win over Robert Helenius.

Also on the card, Mexican Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KO) makes the fifth defense of his WBO super bantamweight title in a twelve-round bout against Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KO) of Philippines.

In his previous outing the champion retained his belt by TKO in Round 4 against his country-fellow Francisco Horta. Challenger Jeo Santisima makes his US debut, bringing to the table 17 wins in a row.

The first fight on the pay-per-view fight card is an eight-round lightweight encounter between Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1), representing the country-host, and London Olympian Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KO) of Australia.

Sebastian Fundora is coming off a split draw with Jamontay Clark. Prior to that he defeated Hector Manuel Zepeda via RTD and knocked out Donnie Marshall.

Lewis makes his second appearance in the United States, after scoring a unanimous decision over Alexis Gaytan in November 2019. He won his previous bout late last year by knockout in the second round against Rivo Kundimang.

Live Results and Updates

Stay tuned with Wilder vs Fury 2 results and live updates below.

Deontaty Wilder vs. Tyson Fury – heavyweight, 12 rounds

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington – heavyweight, 12 rounds

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima – super bantamweight, 12 rounds

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis – lightweight, 8 rounds