A highly anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is now in history books. The pair squared off in the headliner of pay-per-view fight card held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on February 23 (AEDT).

The contest featured “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder making the defense of WBC heavyweight title against lineal champion “Gypsy King” Fury. The bout was a rematch of their first fight on December 1, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA which ended in a controversial split draw: 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113.

Their second, scheduled for twelve rounds, encounter ended prior to the final bell. Fury rocked Wilder in the third round, the latter fell on the canvas but it was ruled a push (slip). In Round 5 “Gypsy King” landed a body shot, putting “The Bronze Bomber” down.

Fury was pressuring, mauling and wearing Wilder down, who by Round 6 was cut and had injured ear. The referee stopped the bout at 1 minute and 39 seconds into the seventh round, after Wilder’s corner threw-in the towel. As a result, Fury was declared the winner by TKO.

Ultimately, Tyson Fury became a new WBC Heavyweight champion, RING Magazine champion. He remains the lineal champion, when the man beats the man. In addition, he updated his record to 30-0-1, 21 KO.

Deontay Wilder failed the eleventh defense of WBC belt as well as suffered the first defeat in his professional boxing career. He dropped to 42-1-1, 41.

