UFC Fight Night 168 takes place at Spark Arena in Auckland, NZ on February 23. While the event airs on ESPN+, the Australian MMA fans can witness the action of Fight Pass (schedule here).

In the main event Paul Felder (17-4) of the US and Dan Hooker (20-8) of New Zealand square off at lightweight. In the co-main event Jim Crute (10-1) of Australia and Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-3, 1 NC) of Poland do battle at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Karolina Kowalkiewicz faces Yan Xiaonan, Ben Sosoli takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Brad Riddell meets Magomed Mustafaev. Weigh-in results and video can be found here.

Stay tuned with UFC Auckland results below.

UFC Auckland results

Main card (UFC Fight Pass, 11am AEDT / 8am AWST)

Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Jim Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Preliminary card (UFC Fight Pass, 8 am AEDT / 5am AWST)

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Kevin Aguilar by TKO (strikes, R1 at 3:21)

Jalin Turner def. Joshua Culibao by TKO (strikes, R2 at 3:01)

Jake Matthews def. Emil Meek by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Song Kenan def. Callan Potter by KO (punches, R1 at 2:20)

Kai Kara France def. Tyson Nam by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Angela Hill def. Loma Lookboonmee by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Priscila Cachoeira def. Shana Dobson by KO (punch, R1 at 0:40)