Badr Hari is back in the ring on June 20. “The Golden Boy” is scheduled to headline a kickboxing event at Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The name of his opponent is expected to be announced this coming weekend at GLORY 75 Utrecht.

In his previous outing in December 2019 Hari faced the defending heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in a highly anticipated rematch. The contest once again ended in favor of the latter, who took the win via third-round TKO after Hari sustained leg injury (more on this here). The pair is expected to square off for the third time.

At this stage it, however, doesn’t seem likely that Verhoeven will be named as the next opponent for Hari. Although the crowd would most definitely come and the viewers would tune in, it won’t really align well with the “championship” status where Verhoeven would be making his tenth title defense, while Hari hasn’t official won a fight since August 2015, after his original win over Hesdy Gerges in March 2018 was changed to No Contest after failed drug test to both.

Badr Hari has also recently posted on Instagram that his “opponent will be revealed at GLORY 75 next week”.

“I’m going to make somebody famous – be there or tune in to find out who. And wish him luck, he will need it.”

Unless a new name is a secret until it’s revealed this Saturday, logically, it will be one of the GLORY Top 10 heavyweights, who will go up against K-1 legend on June 20 in Rotterdam. Here is the list below, including the champion Rico Verhoeven, as well as Badr Hari himself, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the division.

GLORY Heavyweight Ranking

(as of writing, February 24, 2020)

Rico Verhoeven (56-10, 17 KO, Champion)

Jamal Ben Saddik (35-7, 28, Ranked No. 1)

Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO, Ranked No. 2)

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO, Ranked No. 3)

D’Angelo Marshall (20-5, 11 KO, Ranked No. 4)

Antonio Plazibat (18-3, 11 KO, Ranked No. 5)

Arkadiusz Wrzosek (12-5, 7 KO, Ranked No. 6)

Jahfarr Wilnis (32-13-1, 8 KO, Ranked No. 7)

Tomas Mozny (20-9-1, 6 KO, Ranked No. 8)

Nordine Mahieddine (25-9, 12 KO, Ranked No. 9)

Junior Tafa (20-5, 16 KO, Ranked No. 10)

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait a few days and find out. You can leave a comment below who you think Badr Hari should face next.