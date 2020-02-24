Joseph Benavidez is scheduled to face Deiveson Figueiredo at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 169 taking place at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on February 29. On Monday the promotion released a full fight video of the previous outing of “Joey Two Times” when he faced Jussier Formiga in the rematch.

The contest was featured on the UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. dos Santos fight card held at Minneapolis, MN, late June 2019. The encounter ended in the second round in favor of Benavidez, who scored the win by TKO with head kick and punches. In addition he earned the Performance of the Night award.

The second win over Formiga was the the third straight victory recorded by Benavidez (28-5) to date. Prior to that he earned a unanimous decision against Dustin Ortiz and stopped Alex Perez in the first round.

Joseph Benavidez also won their first bout via first-round stoppage back in September 2013.

His next opponent Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) is riding the two-win streak, which includes the first-round submission victory over Tim Elliot and a unanimous decision over Alexandre Pantoja. Before that he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Formiga (23-6).

The co-main event at UFC Norfolk is expected to see the women’s MMA bout between featherweights Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn dos Santos.

The event follows UFC Fight Night 168 held this past weekend in Auckland, NZ (results here).