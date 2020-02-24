Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury faced off in the rematch on February 23 (AEDT) The contest headlined the pay-per-view fight card held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The fight was over in the seventh round when the corner of Wilder threw-in the towel, indicating to the referee to stop the contest. This was after Fury put on a mauling performance, having Wilder on the back foot as well as knocking him several times down.

Deontay Wilder lost WBC Heavyweight title in his eleventh championship defense and dropped to 42-1-1, 41. Tyson Fury became a new champion and updated his record to 30-0-1, 21 KO.

On Monday PBC on FOX released the post-fight panel video, featuring commentators discussing what went wrong, and whether the trilogy fight between Wilder and Fury could be next. This includes the decision made by Wilder’s corner, discussion and opinions whether “The Bronze Bomber” has a chance if he faces “Gypsy King for the third time, after sharing the squared circle for 19 rounds (including their first fight) and more.

