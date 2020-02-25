The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia with UFC 251. The pay-per-view fight card takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, WA on June 7. The first bout has been announced today featuring Velentina Shevchenko in defense of her flyweight title against Joanne Calderwood.

Shevchenko (19-3) is fresh off the win via third-round TKO of Katlyn Chookagian at the recent UFC 247. Before that she scored a unanimous decision against Liz Carmouche and KO’d Jessica Eye in Round 2.

“The Bullet” won a vacant title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December 2018, after she submitted Priscilla Cachoeira in the second round. Facing off Joanne Calderwood she is making her fourth championship defense.

Calderwood (14-4) won her previous bout in September 2019 by split decision over Andrea Lee. Prior to that she dropped a unanimous decision against Chookagian, and won a couple of bouts against Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision and Kalindra Faria by submission in Round 1. As well as Shevchenko, Calderwood has had a successful kickboxing career, winning ISKA and WBC Muay Thai flyweight titles back in 2012-2011.

The main event bout for UFC 251 is yet to be officially announced. The championship rematch between the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) and former titleholder Max Holloway (21-5) is expected to headline the show.

UFC 251 is the second pay-per-view fight card held in Perth, WA. The first show, UFC 221 was held in February 2018, which marked the promotion’s debut in Western Australia.

UFC 251 tickets info and updates registration is available here.

It will be an early start for Perth fight fans with the first preliminary bout kicking off the action around 7 am AWST.