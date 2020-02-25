Muay Thai promotion “Thai Fight” was scheduled to host its next and the first event for 2020 this coming Saturday, February 29 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. It has been announced on Tuesday that the event has been cancelled, and postponed indefinitely, due to risk of virus spreading.

The promotion posted a statement in social media (read below).

“The company has met with all parties involved with the arranging of the Thai Fight Chiang Rai event and has concluded that the event will be postponed due to risk of the virus spreading. We are primarily concerned for the health and safety of every Thai Fight fan, especially the tens of thousands who come to attend our live events; Thais and foreigners, male and female, all age groups from children to senior citizens.”

“We would like to sincerely apologize to every Thai Fight fan and are truly sorry that we must reschedule Thai Fight Chiang Rai. However, our top priority will always be the health and safety of our fans. We hope you stay healthy and we will meet again when the situation has returned to normal.”

The event in Chiang Rai was expected to see a series of bouts in Muay Thai and Kard Chuek. Famed Saenchai was expected to participate, going through the ropes for the second time this year. The event was also scheduled to kick off a new TV deal with Channel 8 (Press 27).