If you are a fan of flashy stuff in combat sports you will certainly appreciate this video. UFC released a new compilation that features as many as 17 finishes in its history due to spinning back kicks, fists and elbows.

The video goes back as far as May 2001 when Shonie Carter knocked Matt Serra out with spinning back fist in the third round. One of the most recent KO’s is a courtesy of Steven Peterson when he dropped Martin Bravo in September 2019.

In addition, here is a spinning back kick KO in the amateur kickboxing bout held in Argentina also last September. If that’s not enough, rewinds one of the most famous spinning back kicks of the current era of kickboxing with Tomas “The Giant Slovak Mozny here.

Spinning Strike finishes in UFC