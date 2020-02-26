If you are a fan of flashy stuff in combat sports you will certainly appreciate this video. UFC released a new compilation that features as many as 17 finishes in its history due to spinning back kicks, fists and elbows.
The video goes back as far as May 2001 when Shonie Carter knocked Matt Serra out with spinning back fist in the third round. One of the most recent KO’s is a courtesy of Steven Peterson when he dropped Martin Bravo in September 2019.
In addition, here is a spinning back kick KO in the amateur kickboxing bout held in Argentina also last September. If that’s not enough, rewinds one of the most famous spinning back kicks of the current era of kickboxing with Tomas “The Giant Slovak Mozny here.
Spinning Strike finishes in UFC
- Shonie Carter vs Matt Serra – UFC 31, May 4, 2001
- David Loiseau vs Charles McCarthy – UFC 53, June 4, 2005
- Dennis Siver vs Nate Mohr – UFC 93, January 17, 2009
- John Makdessi vs Kyle Watson – UFC 129, April 30, 2011
- Renan Barão vs Eddie Wineland – UFC 165, September 21, 2013
- Dong Hyun Kim vs John Hathaway – UFC – Tuf China Finale, March 1, 2014
- Paul Felder vs Danny Castillo – UFC 182, January 3, 2015
- Uriah Hall vs Gegard Mousasi – UFC Fight Night 75, September 27, 2015
- James Moontasri vs Anton Zafir – UFC 193, November 14, 2015
- Jake Collier vs Alberto Uda – UFC Fight Night 88, May 29, 2016
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Henry Briones – UFC Fight Night 98, November 5, 2016
- Ricardo Ramos vs Aiemann Zahabi – UFC 217, November 4, 2017
- Aleksandar Rakic vs Devin Clark – UFC 231, December 8, 2018
- Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet – UFC Fight Night 144, February 2, 2019
- Said Nurmagomedov vs Ricardo Ramos – UFC Fight Night 144, February 2, 2019
- Magomed Mustafaev vs Rafael Fiziev – UFC Fight Night 149, April 20, 2019
- Steven Peterson vs Martin Bravo – UFC Fight Night 159, September 21, 2019