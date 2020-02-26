Middleweight MMA bout between Arturs Ozolins and Antonio Gordillo has been added to the LNK Fight Night 15 card. The event takes place at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia on April 4.

The representative of the country-host Arturs Ozolins (3-3) won his previous bout in July 2019 via first-round stoppage of David Er-Ramy. Prior to that he suffered the defeat by submission in Round 2 against Andy Manzolo and defeated Raimundas Krilavicius by unanimous decision.

Brazilian mixed martial aritst living in Argentina, Antonio Gordillo (13-3) is coming off the win by unanimous decision earned in December 2019 against José Daniel Medina Rivero. Before that he dropped a unanimous decision against Dmitry Batok, which snapped his three-fight win streak.

In the main event of LNK Fight Night 15 Zaur Dzhavadov contests for World Kickboxing Network middleweight title against the challenger, who is set to be determined at the upcoming Boxing Fighters System 2 in Nimes, France on March 14.

Zaur Dzhavadov is set for his next title quest. European champion will challenge for @WKNkickboxing World title at LNK Fight Night 15 More: https://t.co/DkT0Gd33oz pic.twitter.com/FlGqgiqYkr — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) January 29, 2020

Other bouts for LNK Fight Night 15 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The event airs on FITE pay-per-view.

Middleweight Zaur Dzhavadov vs. TBD (Kickboxing)

Middleweight Arturs Ozolins vs Antonio Gordillo (MMA)