Deiveson Figueiredo returns to action this coming weekend at UFC Fight Night 169 in Norfolk, VA, where he faces Joseph Benavidez. The promotion has recently released a full fight video of “Deus Da Guerra” in his previous outing against Tim Elliott.

Figueiredo and Elliott squared off in October 2019. The contest was featured on the UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs. Waterson fight card in Tampa, FL.

The scheduled for three rounds flyweight encounter ended in the first round. Figueiredo took the win via guillotine choke submission at 3:08.

Facing off Joseph Benavidez, Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) is riding the two-fight win streak. Prior to his victory over Elliott he earned a unanimous decision against Alexandre Pantoja.

Benavidez (28-5) scored three-straight victories. This includes the second round TKO of Jussier Formiga (video here), a unanimous decision against Dustin Ortiz and the first-round KO of Alex Perez.