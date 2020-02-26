Super lightweights Keith Hunter (11-0, 7 KO) and Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (11-2-1) square off in the rematch on February 28 (Feb. 29 AEDT). The pair headlines the three-fight card live on Showtime from Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, NV.

Hunter won their first bout by split decision (77-74, 76-75, 75-76) after eight rounds. Their second encounter is scheduled for ten rounds. Rakhmanov took the fight on a short notice, replacing Malik Hawkins, who withdrew due to medical reasons.

Also on the card Kevin Newman II (11-1-1, 6 KO) takes on Genc Pllana (7-1-1, 4 KO) at super middleweight. In addition, Richardson Hitchins (10-0, 5 KO) and Nick DeLomba (16-2) do battle at welterweight. Both bouts are also scheduled for ten rounds.

TOP PROSPECT KEITH HUNTER TO FACE SANJARBEK RAKHMANOV IN REMATCH ON SHOBOX: THE NEW GENERATION MAIN EVENT THIS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 FROM SAM’S TOWN CASINO IN LAS VEGAS@ShowtimeBoxing @samstownlv https://t.co/ZvOMYiDaWd pic.twitter.com/tofMp4Wzln — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) February 24, 2020

The event titled “Sin City Showdown” is presented by Mayweather Promotions. The fight card continues the ShoBox: The New Generation boxing series.

Fight Card

Keith Hunter vs. Sanjarbek Rakhmanov – Super Lightweight, 10 rounds

Kevin Newman II vs. Genc Pllana – Super Middleweight, 10 rounds

Richardson Hitchins vs. Nick DeLomba – Welterweight, 10 rounds