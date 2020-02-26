The Octagon is back to Western Australia on Sunday, June 7 with UFC 251 fight card held at RAC Arena in Perth. Among the officially announced to date bouts, Valentina Shevchenko makes the fourth defense of her flyweight title against Joanne Calderwood.

UFC 251 tickets are yet to go on sale. Nevertheless, the promotion announced that the fight fans can already sign up in order to get a pre-sale code to secure their ticket before the general public, and get updates and information for the event.

Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) is coming off the win by TKO in the third round against Katlyn Chookagian. Joanne Calderwood (14-4) won her previous bout against Andrea Lee by split decision.

The main event bout for UFC 251 is yet to be set. Featherweight championship rematch between the current champion Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) and former titleholder Max Holloway (21-5) is rumored to headline the show.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship made its debut in Perth, Western Australia in February 2018 with UFC 221 Rockhold vs Romero pay-per-view fight card. The previous event held in the country took place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria in October 2019, when Israel Adesanya claimed middleweight title against Robert Whittaker.