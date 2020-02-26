The upcoming UFC Fight Night 169 takes place at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on February 29 (Mar. 1 AEDT). MMA event on ESPN+ is headlined Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo squaring off in a five-round championship bout with a vacant flyweight title on the line. Two-division champion Henry Cejudo relinquished the belt in order to concentrate on his reign at bantamweight.

Benavidez (28-5) scored three straight victories (video of last fight). He is coming off the second-round stoppage win over Jussier Formiga, following a unanimous decision against Dustin Ortiz and the first-round TKO of Alex Perez.

Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) is riding the two-fight win streak (last fight video here). This includes the first-round submission of Tim Elliott and a unanimous decision against Alexandre Pantoja.

In the co-main event at UFC Norfolk Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn dos Santos do women’s MMA battle at featherweight. Also on the main card Ion Cu?elaba faces Magomed Ankalaev at light heavyweight, Megan Anderson takes on Norma Dumont Viana at women’s featherweight, and Grant Dawson meets Darrick Minner at featherweight.

The full UFC Norfolk fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Main Card

Flyweight Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Women’s Featherweight Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Light Heavyweight Ion Cu?elaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Women’s Featherweight Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana

Featherweight Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

Preliminary card

Bantamweight Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

Middleweight Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Heavyweight Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak

Lightweight Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia

Featherweight Jordan Griffin vs. TJ Brown

Featherweight Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle

Welterweight Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev