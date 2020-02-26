The upcoming UFC Fight Night 169 takes place at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on February 29 (Mar. 1 AEDT). MMA event on ESPN+ is headlined Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo squaring off in a five-round championship bout with a vacant flyweight title on the line. Two-division champion Henry Cejudo relinquished the belt in order to concentrate on his reign at bantamweight.
Benavidez (28-5) scored three straight victories (video of last fight). He is coming off the second-round stoppage win over Jussier Formiga, following a unanimous decision against Dustin Ortiz and the first-round TKO of Alex Perez.
Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) is riding the two-fight win streak (last fight video here). This includes the first-round submission of Tim Elliott and a unanimous decision against Alexandre Pantoja.
In the co-main event at UFC Norfolk Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn dos Santos do women’s MMA battle at featherweight. Also on the main card Ion Cu?elaba faces Magomed Ankalaev at light heavyweight, Megan Anderson takes on Norma Dumont Viana at women’s featherweight, and Grant Dawson meets Darrick Minner at featherweight.
The full UFC Norfolk fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo
Main Card
Flyweight Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Women’s Featherweight Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos
Light Heavyweight Ion Cu?elaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Women’s Featherweight Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana
Featherweight Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner
Preliminary card
Bantamweight Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips
Middleweight Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese
Heavyweight Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak
Lightweight Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia
Featherweight Jordan Griffin vs. TJ Brown
Featherweight Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle
Welterweight Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev