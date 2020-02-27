WBC Diamond welterweight belt is on the line at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX on February 29. The contest, presented by Matchroom Boxing, features Mikey Garcia up against Jessie Vargas in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout.

Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KO) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Errol Spence Jr. Prior to that he was unbeaten, riding the 39-win streak including the victories over Robert Easter Jr., Sergey Lipinets, Adrien Broner, among others.

Jessie Varga (29-2-2, 11 KO) won his previous bout via sixth-round TKO of Humberto Soto. Before that he fought into a split and majority draw with Thomas Dulorme and Broner (respectively).

Also on the night Julio Cezar Martinez (15-1, 1 NC, 12 KO) and Jay Harris (17-0, 9 KO) battle it out for WBC flyweight belt. As well, Khalid Yafai (26-0, 15 KO) and Roman Gonzalez (48-2, 40 KO) square off in WBA super flyweight title bout. In addition, Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KO) and Shawndell Winters (13-2, 12 KO) meet at heavyweight.

Boxing fans in the US can watch Garcia vs Vargas live on DAZN, while the fight fans in the UK can witness the action on Sky Sports. Tickets are available via seatgeek.com.

The full Garcia vs. Vargas fight card can be found below.

Fight Card

Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas

Julio Cezar Martinez vs. Jay Harris

Khalid Yafai vs. Roman Gonzalez

Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Marco Sustaita

Leo Ruiz Acevedo vs. Dennis Knifechief

Alexis Espino vs. Delvecchio Savage

Israil Madrimov vs. Charlie Navarro

Diego Pacheco vs. Oscar Riojas