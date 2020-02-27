Kickboxing event TEKB 17 takes place at Palais des Sports in Agde, France on April 4. The annual fight show, presented by Christophe Dragole, features 11 bouts with WKN European title contested in the headliner of the night.

In the main event the representative of the country-host Clement Adrover goes up against Salvatore Scaletta of Belgium. The pair squares off in a five-round championship bout with WKN European super bantamweight title at stake.

The co-main event is a three-round encounter between local Gregoire Gottardi and Valerie Carabet of Moldova. The winner takes the “Trophée de l’Éphèbe 2020”.

Also on the main card Zaid Douich of France takes on Roberto Bonetti of Italy in a three-round 60 kg catchweight bout, and Damien Grégoiren faces his French-fellow Sofian Hadj Brahim at 70 kg catchweight. In addition, Clara Asensio of France and Ludovica Ciarpaglini of Italy do women’s kickboxing battle at 60 kg.

TEKB 17 undercard will see a series of amateur kickboxing bouts with the likes of Solves Lou, Hugo Fedi, William Kilitchian, Emmanuel Maquet, Gabriel Sammour, Dylan Antoine, Charrifou Maman, Perrine Flaceliere.

TEKB 17: Adrover vs. Scaletta fight card

Clement Adrover vs. Salvatore Scaletta

Gregoire Gottardi vs. Valerie Carabet

Zaid Douich vs. Roberto Bonetti

Damien Grégoiren vs. Sofian Hadj Brahim

Clara Asensio vs. Ludovica Ciarpaglini