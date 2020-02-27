UFC 249 takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on April 19 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by the defending lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov making the third defense of his title against former interim champion Tony Ferguson. The date, time and location for the pre-fight press conference have been announced today (Feb. 27 AEDT).

Free and open to the public UFC 249 press conference is held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, March 6. The start time is set for 3pm (local time). Doors open at 2:30pm.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 249 press conference live stream on Facebook. The schedule converts to Saturday, March 7 at 10am AEDT.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been previously booked four times, from 2015 to 2018. Each time the bout fell off due to weight cut issues and injuries to both competitors.

Undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) was last seen in action in September 2019 when he successfully defended his title for the second time, taking the win via third-round submission against Dustin Poirier. In October 2018 he submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth-round, after earning a vacant title by unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta in April the same year.

Former interim champion Tony Ferguson (25-3) is riding the 12-fight win streak. In June 2019 he took the win via second-round TKO against Donald Cerrone, following the second-round (corner) stoppage of Anthony Pettis.

In the co-main event of UFC 249 former women’s strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade meet the rematch.