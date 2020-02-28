Keith Hunter (11-0, 7 KO) and Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (11-2-1) meet in a ten-round super lightweight rematch on February 28 (Feb. 29 AEDT). The contest headlines the “Sin City Showdown” fight card taking place at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, NV. The event airs live on Showtime in terms of “ShoBox: The New Generation” boxing series.

Their first bout in February 2019 ended in favor of Hunter who took a split decision. At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the athletes tipped the scales at 141.4 and 143, respectively.

Richardson Hitchins (10-0, 5 KO) came in at 141.25 for his ten round bout against Nick DeLomba (16-2), who showed 141.5. In addition, Kevin Newman II (11-1-1, 6 KO) weighed-in at 167.75 for his encounter with Genc Pllana (7-1-1, 4 KO), who was 168.

Boxing fans can watch Hunter vs Rakhmanov 2 live on Showtime. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for February 28 at 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT.

Hunter vs Rakhmanov 2 fight card

Keith Hunter (141.4) vs. Sanjarbek Rakhmanov (143)

Richardson Hitchins (141.25) vs. Nick DeLomba (141.5)

Kevin Newman II (167.75) vs. Genc Pllana (168)