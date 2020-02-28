ONE Championship is back to Singapore Indoor Stadium with the King of the Jungle event held tonight (Feb. 28). The event features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event two-sport champion Stamp Fairtex defends her atomweight kickboxing title against Janet Todd. The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds rematch.

In the co-main event Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Rocky Ogden square off in a five-round Muay Thai bout with a strawweight title on the line. Also on the card a trio of MMA bouts, featuring Amir Khan up against Kimihiro Eto at lightweight, Yoshihiro Akiyama faceoff Sherif Mohamed at welterweight, and Tiffany Teo vs. Ayaka Miura in a women’s MMA battle at strawweight.

The fight fans can watch ONE King of the Jungle live stream on YouTube and other platforms (how to watch). The start time in Australia is scheduled for February 28 at 9pm AEDT.

The full fight card can be found below.

King of the Jungle fight card

Main Card

Atomweight Stamp Fairtex vs. Janet Todd (Kickboxing)

Strawweight Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Rocky Ogden (Muay Thai)

Lightweight Amir Khan vs. Kimihiro Eto (MMA)

Welterweight Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Sherif Mohamed (MMA)

Strawweight Tiffany Teo vs. Ayaka Miura (MMA)

Preliminary Card

Atomweight Mei Yamaguchi vs. Denice Zamboanga (MMA)

Bantamweight Troy Worthen vs. Mark Fairtex Abelardo (MMA)

Featherweight Shannon Wiratchai vs. Honorio Banario (MMA)

Atomweight Ritu Phogat vs. Wu Chiao Chen (MMA)

Welterweight Murad Ramazanov vs. Myung Ho Bae (MMA)

Bantamweight Radeem Rahman vs. Jeff Chan (MMA)