UFC Fight Night 169 takes place at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on February 29 (Mar. 1 AEDT). In the main event Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo battle it out for a vacant flyweight title. The contest features No.1-ranked up against No. 3-ranked contender in a five-round championship bout.

Joseph Benavidez (28-5) makes his third attempt to claim UFC Gold, following opportunities in 2012 and 2013 against the former division’s king Demetrious Johnson. In his previous bout he stopped Jussier Formiga in the second round of their rematch (video here), following a unanimous decision against Dustin Ortiz and the first-round TKO against Alex Perez.

Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) is making his first attempt to earn UFC title, riding the two-fight win streak. In his previous two bouts he submitted Tim Elliott in the first round (video here) and earned a unanimous decision against Alexandre Pantoja.

In the co-main event Felicia Spencer (7-1) and Zarah Fairn (6-3) do women’s MMA battle at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

The start time of UFC Norfolk main card in the US is scheduled for Saturday, February 29 at 8pm ET exclusively on ESPN+. The preliminary card is set for 5pm ET. The complete ESPN+ programming in the US, including pre- and post-show, as well as UFC 248 countdown can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Norfolk on FightPass.com. The schedule converts to Sunday, March 1 at 12pm AEDT for the main card, following the preliminary card kicking off at 9am AEDT.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

(Dates and time ET)

Friday, February 28

3:30 pm ESPN2: UFC Live: Fight Night Norfolk

4 pm ESPN+: UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Saturday, February 29

5 pm ESPN+: Preliminary card

8 pm ESPN+: Main Card

11 pm ESPN+:UFC Fight Night Post Show: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Sunday, March 1

10 pm ESPN2: Replay UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy (Main Card)

1 am ESPN2: UFC 248 Countdown: Adesanya vs. Romero

Fight Card

Main Card

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

Preliminary Card

Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac

Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia

Jordan Griffin vs. TJ Brown

Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle

Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev