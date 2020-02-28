Yoel Romero (13-4) is scheduled to challenge the defending middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the headliner of the upcoming UFC 248 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The promotion has recently released one of the full fight videos of “Soldier of God” when he faced Chris Weidman.

Romero and Weidman squared off at UFC 205 back in November 2016 in New York City, NY. The scheduled for three rounds middleweight encounter ended in the last round. Romero landed a flying knee and finished the job with several strikes on the ground, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

The outcome was the eighth straight victory for Yoel Romero (since 2013 to 2016). He as well earned the “Performance of the Night” award.

His next opponent is undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (13-0). He is making the first defense of his belt, after claiming an undisputed title by knockout in the second against former champion Robert Whittaker.

The co-main event at UFC 248 is a women’s strawweight title bout between the defending champion Weili Zhang (20-1) and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3).

