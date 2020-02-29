Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas square off in a twelve-round championship bout with WBC Diamond welterweight title on the line. The contest headlines the fight card presented by Matchroom Boxing at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Former four-weight class champion Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KO) tipped the scales at 145.75. His opponent Jessie Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KO) showed 147, making the title bout official.

Undefeated WBA super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai (26-0, 15 KO) weighed-in at 114.5 for his sixth title defense against challenger Roman Gonzalez (48-2, 40 KO), who was 114.75. The twelve-round championship bout serves as a co-feature on the night.

In addition, the defending WBC flyweight champion Julio Cezar Martinez (15-1, 1 NC, 12 KO) came in at 114.5 for his first championship defense against challenger Jay Harris (17-0, 9 KO), who showed 114.75. The contest is also scheduled for twelve rounds.

Boxing fans can watch Garcia vs Vargas on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. The undercard features a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

Garcia vs Vargas fight card

Main Card (DAZN)

Mikey Garcia (145.75) vs. Jessie Vargas (147)

Khalid Yafai (114.5) vs. Roman Gonzalez (114.75)

Julio Cezar Martinez (111.25) vs. Jay Harris (111.75)

Preliminary Card

Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Marco Sustaita

Leo Ruiz Acevedo vs. Dennis Knifechief

Alexis Espino vs. Delvecchio Savage

Israil Madrimov vs. Charlie Navarro

Diego Pacheco vs. Oscar Riojas