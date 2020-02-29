Kickboxing event GLORY 75 takes place at Central Studios in Utrecht, Netherlands on February 29. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (163-36-3, 27 KO) headlines the show, making the fourth defense of his featherweight title against Serhiy Adamchuk (40-11, 15 KO) in their third fight.

At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the champion tipped the scales at 64.9 kg. The challenger was 64.8 kg. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Yousri Belgaroui weighed-in at 84.7 kg for his middleweight co-main event bout against Jakob Styben, who showed 84.8 kg. The full GLORY 75 fight card and weigh-in result can be found below.

Kickboxing fans in Australia can watch GLORY 75 live on UFC Fight Pass. The schedule converts to Sunday, March 1 at 5am AEDT, starting with Super Fight Series portion of the card. The preliminary bouts are available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube. International broadcast (how to watch) can be found here.

GLORY 75 fight card

Main Card

Petchpanomrung (64.9 kg) vs. Serhii Adamchuk (64.8 kg)

Yousri Belgaroui (84.7 kg) vs. Jakob Styben (84.8 kg)

Tyjani Beztati (69.8 kg) vs. Michael Palandre (69.6 kg)

Harut Grigorian (77 kg) vs. Jamie Bates (77 kg)

Super Fight Series

Sergej Maslobojev (92.7 kg) vs. Roel Mannaart (94.8 kg)

Anissa Meksen (55.1 kg) vs. Jiwaen Lee (55.1 kg)

Guerric Billet (69.9 kg) vs. Artur Saladiak (69.7 kg)

Mohammed Hendouf (69.7 kg) vs. Bruno Gazani (69.9 kg)

Vincent Foschiani (64.6 kg) vs. Sijun Jin (65 kg)

Preliminary Card

Bowie Zonneveld (64.8 kg) vs. Antonio Campoy (64.4 kg)

Lorena Klijn (55.1 kg) vs. Almira Tinchurina (54.4 kg)