Nong Stamp Fairtex put her ONE atomweight kickboxing belt on the line last night (Feb. 28) at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The defending champion faced challenger Janet Todd in the headliner of the event titled “King of the Jungle”. In addition, the pair met for the second time.

Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd first met in February 2019 in the contest for a vacant ONE atomweight Muay Thai title. After five rounds the representative of the Kingdom of Thailand earned a unanimous decision over her American opponent and took the inaugural belt.

Their second encounter also went a full five-round distance. The women’s kickboxing contest saw a fast-paced action with both competitors landing kicks, punches and knees.

In the ended the judges’ decision split. One judge gave it to Nong Stamp, while two others had it in favor of Todd.

Ultimately, Janet Todd took the revenge and became a new titleholder, scoring the fourth straight victory. Stamp Fairtex, who in her previous three bouts successfully competed in MMA, remains Muay Thai champion in the same division.