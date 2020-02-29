Ten-round super lightweight bout Keith Hunter vs Sanjarbek Rakhmanov 2 headlines boxing fight card live on Showtime on February 28 (Feb. 29 AEDT). The sold out event titled “Sin City Showdown” takes place at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, NV.

Also on the card Richardson Hitchins takes on Nick DeLomba, and Kevin Newman II faces off Genc Pllana. The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results here).

Presented by Mayweather Promotions, the three-fight televised card continues “ShoBox: The New Generation” boxing series. The date and start time in the US is set for February 28 at 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT.

The undercard features a series of bouts with local and international competitors. Boxing fans can watch the live stream on YouTube.

Stay tuned with fight results below.

Hunter vs Rakhmanov results

Keith Hunter def. Sanjarbek Rakhmanov by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91 x2)

Richardson Hitchins def. Nick DeLomba by unanimous decision (100-90 x3)

Genc Pllana def. Kevin Newman II by unanimous decision (96-94 x3)