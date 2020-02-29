ONE Championship returned to Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on February 28. The event titled “King of the Jungle” featured a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event Stamp Fairtex faced Janet Todd in defense of atomweight kickboxing title. After five rounds the latter took a split decision, as well as the revenge, to become a new titleholder (video here).

In the co-main event Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Rocky Ogden battled it out for strawweight Muay Thai belt. The contest also went a full distance. Sam-A earned the win by unanimous decision.

Among the MMA bouts, Kimihiro Eto submitted Amir Khan in the first round, and Yoshihiro Akiyama KO’d Sherif Mohamed also in Round 1. The complete fight results from ONE King of the Jungle can be found below.

ONE Championship King of the Jungle results

Janet Todd def. Stamp Fairtex by split decision

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao def. Rocky Ogden by unanimous decision

Kimihiro Eto def. Amir Khan by submission (Rear Naked Choke, R1 at 1:39)

Yoshihiro Akiyama def. Sherif Mohamed by KO (R1 at 3:04)

Tiffany Teo def. Ayaka Miura by TKO (Strikes, R3 at 4:45)

Denice Zamboanga def. Mei Yamaguchi by unanimous decision

Troy Worthen def. Mark Fairtex Abelardo by unanimous decision

Honorio Banario def. Shannon Wiratchai by split decision

Ritu Phogat def. Wu Chiao Chen by unanimous decision

Murad Ramazanov def. Bae Myung Ho by TKO (strikes, R1 at 4:53)

Jeff Chan def. Radeem Rahman by submission (Rear Naked Choke, R2 at 2:00)