Flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo square off in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 169 taking place at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on February 29 (Mar. 1 AEDT). The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show.

Joseph Benavidez (28-5) tipped the scales at 124.5 making it official for the belt. Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) came in heavy, showing 127.5. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse to his opponent and is ineligible to win the title. Benavidez, if victorious, can still lift the crown. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Grant Dawson missed featherweight limit, showing 149.5 for his bout against Darrick Minner, who was 145.5. He also forfeits 30 percent of his purse to his opponent and the bout remains on the main card as scheduled.

Felicia Spencer (7-1) and Zarah Fairn (6-3) made it official for their women’s MMA bout at featherweight, which co-headlines the show. The athletes weighed-in at 145 and 146 respectively.

The full UFC Norfolk fight card and weigh-in results can be found below. The event schedule on ESPN+ in the US, and UFC Fight Pass in Australia can be found here.

UFC Norfolk fight card

Main Card

Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5*)

Felicia Spencer (145) vs. Zarah Fairn (146)

Ion Cutelaba (204.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (204.5)

Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)

Grant Dawson (149.5*) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)

Preliminary Card

Luis Pena (154.5) vs. Steve Garcia (155)

Gabriel Silva (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135.5)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Marcin Tybura (246) vs. Serghei Spivac (234)

Jordan Griffin (145) vs. TJ Brown (145.5)

Aalon Cruz (145.5) vs. Spike Carlyle (145.5)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (170)

*Missed weight.