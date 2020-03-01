The name of opponent for Badr Hari in his June 20 fight has been announced. Benjamin Adegbuyi takes on K-1 Legend in a three-round heavyweight kickboxing bout, which headlines GLORY fight card at Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) is back in action following his second fight with Rico Verhoeven in December 2019 at Collision 2. The contest ended in the third round after Hari suffered leg injury (more on this here). Over the course of his run in K-1 and It’s Showtime, in which he held heavyweight titles, he defeated and KO’d Peter Aerts, Semmy Schilt, Gokhan Saki, Alistair Overeem, Peter Graham, among others.

Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) is a two-time GLORY heavyweight title challenger and three-time winner of heavyweight tournament. In his previous bout in November 2019 he scored a unanimous decision against D’Angelo Marshall. Before that he similarly defeated Arkadiusz Wrzosek and knocked out Jahfarr Wilnis in the third round.

“I’m going to make somebody famous on June 20,” Badr Hari said when the date of his return to the ring was first announced in February.

“Yeah, me – when I knock him out,” Benjamin Adegbuyi said at GLORY 75 Utrecht when he was confirmed as the opponent.

The event is billed as “Badr vs. Benny”. Tickets went on sale today to those who had registered on the official website of the promotion (as per original announcement). The pre-sale runs until 10am CET on Tuesday, March 3, after which any remaining tickets go on general sale to the public.

The broadcast of the event is yet to be announced. Kickboxing fans are expected to be able to watch Badr vs Benny live on UFC Fight Pass.

Other matchups for the event are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.