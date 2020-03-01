Samuel Dbili is scheduled to make the first defense of his WKN European super middleweight title in the co-main event of Boxing Fighters System 2, taking place Salle Pablo Neruda in Nimes, France on March 14. The French champion was expected to face the winner of championship eliminator bout, Raimonds Aukstikalnis of Latvia. The latter was forced to withdraw from the contest suffering broken hand. He is replaced by Congolese-Belgian kickboxer Cauwenbergh Mbamba, World Kickboxing Network announced on Sunday (via Twitter).

Mbamba is riding the two-fight win streak, winning both bouts prior to the final bell. In his previous outing in January this year he stopped Youness Benmalek in the first round. In December 2019 he knocked out Farid Boutakhedmit in Round 3.

Dbili earned the belt by split decision against Bulgarian Branko Babachev in December 2019.

In the main event of Boxing Fighters System 2 Jordi Requejo of Spain defends his WKN World super welterweight title in a five-round bout against challenger Christian Berthely of France.

Also on the card the WKN World Grand Prix contested in the format of four-man eliminator tournament. In one of the semi-finals Jeremy Antonio of France faces Omar Moreno of the United States. In another semi-final, Soufiane Ait Ouccime of Belgium takes on Janis Ziedins of Latvia.

The winners of semi-finals square off in the championship round on the same night. The ultimate victor of the tournament earns a shot at the world title, going up against the current WKN European middleweight champion Zaur Dzhavadov in the headliner of LNK Fight Night 15 on April 4 in Riga, Latvia.

The event is also scheduled to see a celebrity challenge between French DJ Philippe Corti and musician Anthony Joubert.

With the change the current BFS 2 fight card looks as the following:

WKN World Super Welterweight title / 5x3mn

Jordi Requejo (Champion, Spain) vs. Christian Berthely (France)

WKN European Super Middleweight title / 5x3mn

Samuel Dbili (Champion, France) vs. Cauwenbergh Mbamba (Congo / Belgium)

WKN World Middleweight Grand Prix / 3x3mn

Semi-Final A: Jeremy Antonio (France) vs. Omar Moreno (USA)

Semi-Final B: Soufiane Ait Ouccime (Belgium) vs. Janis Ziedins (Latvia)