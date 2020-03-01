Featherweight kickboxing title was contested in the main event of GLORY 75 held Central Studios in Utrecht, Netherlands last night (Feb. 29). The championship bout features the reigning champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao making the fourth defense of his belt against Serhiy Adamchuk in their third encounter.

The pair went a full three round distance. The judges decision 49-45 x5) unanimously went in favor of the defending champion. In addition, Petchpanomrung updated his record to 164-36-3, 27 KO. Adamchuk fell short in his second attempt to earn GLORY belt and dropped to 40-12, 15 KO.

Also on the night former women’s bantamweight champion Anissa Meksen defeated Jiwaen Lee via second-round TKO (retirement), Antonio Campoy scored a unanimous decision over Bowie Zonneveld and Sergej Maslobojev stopped Roel Mannaart in the first round.

The complete GLORY 75 results can be found below.

GLORY 75 Utrecht results

Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao def. Serhii Adamchuk by unanimous decision (49-45 x5)

Yousri Belgaroui def. Jakob Styben by TKO (doctor’s stoppage, R2 at 1:02)

Tyjani Beztati def. Michael Palandre by TKO (broken arm, R2 at 3:00)

Jamie Bates def. Harut Grigorian by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27 x3)

Sergej Maslobojev def. Roel Mannaart by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:48)

Anissa Meksen def. Jiwaen Lee by TKO (retirement, R2 at 3:00)

Guerric Billet def. Artur Saladiak by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26 x4)

Bruno Gazani def. Mohammed Hendouf by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29 x2, 29-28)

Vincent Foschiani def. Sijun Jin by unanimous decision (29-27, 28-27 x4)

Antonio Campoy def. Bowie Zonneveld by unanimous decision (30-27 x5)

Lorena Klijn def. Almira Tinchurina by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x4)