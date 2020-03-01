Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KO) and Jessie Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KO) meet in a twelve-round championship bout at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. The contest headlines the televised fight card. WBC Diamond welterweight title is up for grabs.

Also on the main card undefeated Khalid Yafai (26-0, 15 KO) defends his WBA super flyweight title against challenger Roman Gonzalez (48-2, 40 KO). The championship bout is also scheduled for twelve rounds, serving as a co-feature on the night.

In addition, Julio Cezar Martinez (15-1, 1 NC, 12 KO) defends his WBC flyweight belt against challenger Jay Harris (17-0, 9 KO) in a twelve-round encounter. The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show (results here). The undercard features a series of bouts with local and international competitors (full lineup here).

How to watch Garcia vs Vargas in Australia

The fight card is scheduled on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. Boxing fans in Australia can watch Garcia vs Vargas live and for free on Main Event. The date and start time is set for Sunday, March 1 at 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST.

This stacked card is free to view on Main Event channel 521 this Sunday from midday AEDT ? https://t.co/yUts0ajFKR — MAIN EVENT (@MainEventTV) February 26, 2020

Results

Stay tuned with results below.

Main card

Mikey Garcia def. Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision (114-113, 116-111 x2)

Roman Gonzalez def. Khalid Yafai by TKO (R9 at 0:29)

Julio Cesar Martinez def. Jay Harris by unanimous decision (118-109, 116-111, 115-112)

Joseph Parker def. Shawndell Winters by TKO R5 at (2:40)

Preliminary card

Israil Madrimov def. Charlie Navarro by TKO (R6 at 2:24)

Diego Pacheco def. Oscar Riojas by unanimous decision (60-54 x3)

Alexis Espino def. Delvecchio Savage by unanimous decision (59-55 x2, 60-54)