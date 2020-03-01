Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo battle it out in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA on February 29 (Mar. 1 AEDT). If victorious, Benavidez can lift the flyweight title, while Figueiredo is ineligible for the belt, following the results of the official weigh-ins.

In the co-man event Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn do women’s MMA battle at featherweight. The full UFC Norfolk fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Norfolk in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Norfolk on FightPass.com. The main card schedule converts to Sunday, March 1 at 12pm AEDT, following the preliminary card commencing at 9am AEDT. The US schedule on ESPN+ can be found here.

Results and updates

The scheduled for five rounds headline-bout didn’t go the distance. Deiveson Figueiredo secured the victory by TKO when he stopped Joseph Benavidez at 1:54 of the second round with punches.

Felicia Spencer stopped Zarah Fairn in the first round of their co-main event outing at women’s featherweight. Magomed Ankalaev took the 38-second TKO win over Ion Cutelaba at light heavyweigh, which one can say was a controversial stoppage by the referee.

Women’s MMA bout between Norma Dumont and Megan Anderson ended in the opening round in favor of the latter, who scored the win by knockout at 3:31. Grant Dawson submitted Darrick Minner in the second round of the first bout on the main card.

The last fight on the preliminary card saw Gabriel Silva up against Kyler Phillips at bantamweight. After three rounds the latter earned a unanimous decision.

Brendan Allen stopped Tom Breese in the first round of their middleweight matchup.

Marcin Tybura earned a unanimous decision against Serghei Spivac at heavyweight. Luis Pena came out victorious also by unanimous decision over Steve Garcia after three rounds at lightweight.

Featherweight bout between Jordan Griffin and TJ Brown ended in Round 2. Griffin claimed the win via technical submission at 3:38.

Aalon Cruz and Spike Carlyle met in the scheduled for three rounds battle also at featherweight. The contest ended in favor of the latter, who claimed the win via first-round TKO with strikes.

Welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Ismail Naurdiev kicks off the action on ESPN+. After three rounds Brady earned a unanimous decision.

Will #UFCNorfolk end with ?? RT b/c IT'S FIGHT DAY as @JoeJitsu looks to become flyweight champ on E+ (B2YB @VanHeusen) pic.twitter.com/z69RsKreOc — UFC (@ufc) February 29, 2020

Stay tuned with live results below.

Fight Card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:54)

Felicia Spencer def. Zarah Fairn by TKO (punches and elbows, R1 at 3:37)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba by TKO (head kicks and punches, R1 at 0:38)

Megan Anderson def. Norma Dumont by KO (punch, R1 at 3:31)

Grant Dawson def. Darrick Minner by submission (RNC, R2 at 1:38)

Preliminary Card

Kyler Phillips def. Gabriel Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Brendan Allen def. Tom Breese by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 4:47)

Marcin Tybura def. Serghei Spivac by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Luis Pena def. Steve Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jordan Griffin def. TJ Brown by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 3:38)

Spike Carlyle def. Aalon Cruz by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 1:25)

Sean Brady def. Ismail Naurdiev by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)