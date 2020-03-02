Undefeated Adam Kownacki (20-0-0) of Poland and Robert Helenius (29-3-0) of Finland meet in a twelve-round WBA heavyweight title eliminator. The contest headlines the PBC on FOX fight card taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on March 7 (Mar. 8 AEDT).

Adam Kownacki is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Chris Arreola, which also earned him a vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title. Prior to that he TKO’d Gerald Washington in Round 2.

Robert Helenius won his previous bout by knockout in the second round against Mateus Roberto Osorio, and rebounded from the defeat suffered by KO in the eighth round against Washington. Before that he was riding the three-fight win streak.

The fight card also includes a ten-round heavyweight bout between undefeated Frank Sanchez (14-0) of Cuba and Joey Dawejko (20-7-4) of the US. As well, Efe Ajagba (12-0) of Nigeria and Razvan Cojanu (16-6) of Romania do ten-round battle also at heavyweight.

Boxing fans can watch Kownacki vs Helenius live on FOX and FOX Deportes. The broadcast date and time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

PBC on FOX: Kownacki vs Helenius

Heavyweight Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius

Heavyweight Efe Ajagba vs. Razvan Cojanu

Heavyweight Frank Sanchez vs. Joey Dawejko

Heavyweight Carlos Negron vs. Robert Alfonso

Junior Lightweight Zachary Ochoa vs. Angel Sarinana

Featherweight Sean Garcia vs. Omar Catillo

Heavyweight Steven Torres vs. Alex Ajabor

Middleweight Francis Hogan vs. Brent Oren

The previous PBC on Fox event was held in February in Biloxi, Mississippi, where Yordenis Ugas defeated Mike Dallas Jr. via seventh-round RTD.