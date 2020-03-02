The next pay-per-view fight card is held this coming weekend (Mar. 8 AEDT) and the countdown is on. UFC 248 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV featuring a pair of championship defenses.

In the main event Israel Adesanya makes the first defense of his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. In the co-main event Zhang Weili defends her strawweight belt against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The full episode of UFC 248 Countdown was released today. It follows the athletes as they train and prepare for their respective championship bouts.

Undefeated champion Israel Adesanya (13-0) is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against former champion Robert Whittaker. Yoel Romero (13-4) lost his previous outing by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa.

Weili Zhang (20-1) earned the title via 42-second KO against former champion Jessica Andrade. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) won her previous bout against Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision.

The full UFC 248 fight card can be found here. How to watch the event live in Australia, as well as the PPV cost can be found here.