The third fight between Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41) and Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) is getting confirmed. The date and location for the trilogy is set for July 18, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, Bob Arum told ESPN. The championship bout will headline another joint (ESPN and FOX) pay-per-view fight card.

“We realized that date was the favorite of both ESPN and Fox because it comes at a dead time in sports, which is good for the fight,” Arum said. “It’s after the basketball playoffs, baseball is in the middle of the season and there’s no football. It’s the ideal time. The hotel, MGM Grand, also believes it to be an ideal time.”

The contest is an immediate rematch exercised by former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, following their second battle with Fury at the same venue last month (Feb. 22). The latter won the fight via seventh-round stoppage and became a new champion.

The pair originally met on December 1, 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. After twelve rounds the verdict heard a split draw (115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113).

The rematch was made as a two-fight deal, meaning a possibility of their third fight.

“I figured he would do it because I have had enough experience with rematches to know that anything can happen and guys can change their strategy and want the opportunity to [avenge] the loss,” Arum said.

The Wilder vs Fury 3 is expected to see a twelve-round championship bout. “Gypsy King” will be fighting in defense of his WBC, The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles. “The Bronze Bomber” will try to reclaim the green strap.

The undercard will see a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors.

Wilder vs Fury 3 tickets information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Boxing fans in Australia are expected to be able to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 live on Main Event. The date converts to July 19 AEDT.