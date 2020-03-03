Undisputed featherweight title is on the line at AED Studios in Antwerp, Belgium on March 28 (Mar. 29 AEDT). The contest features the reigning champion Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO) up against the interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart (69-24-3, 40 KO). The pair meets for the third time, battling it out in the headliner of GLORY Kickboxing 76.

On Tuesday several additional bouts joined the event, making it a nearly completed lineup. Among the matchups, Mohammed Jaraya (65-8, 36 KO) faces Luke Whelan (50-13-1, 8 KO) at lightweight. The contest is set to kick off the main card.

The Super Fight Series portion of the program received a new headliner, featuring Hamicha (38-2, 28 KO) and Dmitrii Menshikov (11-1, 7 KO) squaring off at welterweight. Also on the card Michael Duut (43-13, 20 KO) and Stephane Susperregui (49-10-2, 28 KO) meet at light heavyweight, River Daz (28-0-1, 6 KO) and Julio Lobo (41-12, 26 KO) do battle at featherweight, and Junior Tafa (21-5, 17 KO) goes up against Martin Pacas (42-10, 10 KO) at heavyweight.

The preliminary card received a featherweight encounter between Bailey Sugden (13-5, 1 NC, 3 KO and Nafi Bilalovski (26-7, 1 NC, 18 KO), and a lightweight matchup between Massaro Glunder (33-14-4, 20 KO) and Jos van Belzen (8-1, 3 KO).

The scheduled featherweight bout between Anvar Boynazarov and Zakaria Zouggary has been cancelled due to knee injury to the latter.

The current GLORY 76 Antwerp fight card can be found below.

GLORY 76 Antwerp fight card

Main Card

Welterweight Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart

Heavyweight Antonio Plazibat vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek

Welterweight Troy Jones vs. Cedric De Keirsmaeker

Lightweight Luke Whelan vs. Mohammed Jaraya

Super Fight Series

Welterweight Hamicha vs. Dmitrii Menshikov

Heavyweight Tomas Mozny vs. Oleh Pryimachov

Light Heavyweight Stephane Susperregui vs. Michael Duut

Featherweight River Daz vs. Julio Lobo

Heavyweight Junior Tafa vs. Martin Pacas

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bailey Sugden vs. Nafi Bilalovski

Welterweight Ross Levine vs. Ammari Diedrick

Lightweight Massaro Glunder vs. Jos van Belzen

Super Bantamweight Sarah Moussaddak vs. Anaelle Angerville

Welterweight Vedat Hoduk vs. Cedric Do