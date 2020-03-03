The WKN welterweight title will be contested at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on June 6, marking the return of kickboxing world championship to Northern Ireland. The “made in Prokick” event, presented by Billy Murray, is headlined by previously announced Johnny “Swift” Smith in his quest to become the “King of the Ring”. The second challenger for the belt has been named today, Yohe Fujioka of Japan.

The 32-year-old kickboxer representing “The Land of the Rising Sun” brings to the table as many as 19 wins by knockout out of 20 victorious bouts in total. Known as “KO Master”, Yohe Fujioka was last seen in action in September 2019 when he stopped his K-1 fellow Garyu Shingo.

The representative of the country-host Johnny Smith (9-0, 6 KO) won his previous bout in October 2019 by knockout in the second round against Shuhei Sone. The victory marked a successful defense of WKN Intercontinental welterweight title for “Swift”, as well as earned him a shot at the world title.

The Johnny Smith vs. Yohe Fujioka world championship bout is scheduled for five rounds in oriental kickboxing (K-1 style).

The undercard will see a series of kickboxing bouts with local and international competitors.

Tickets for “King of the Ring at Stormont Hotel Belfast” are available through prokickshop.com.

