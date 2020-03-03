UFC 248 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts featuring Israel Adesanya up against Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili faceoff Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The first episode of UFC 248 Embedded vlog series has been released today. It features strawweight champion Zhang Weili’s camp as it’s impacted by coronavirus. Her opponent, former champion in the division Joanna Jedrzejczyk plans to recapture the title.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defends his belt against Yoel Romero, visualizes a fight night shower. Bantamweight Sean O’Malley readies after two years away from the sport.

Israel Adesanya (13-0) captured undisputed belt by knockout in the second round against former champion Robert Whittaker. Challenger Yoel Romero (13-4) is coming off the defeat suffered by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa.

Weili Zhang (20-1) claimed strawweight title via 42-second knockout of former champion Jessica Andrade. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) won her previous bout by unanimous decision against Michelle Waterson.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 248 live on Main Event. The date and time, as well as the PPV price can be found here.