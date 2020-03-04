The next edition of Golden Boy Fight Night joins boxing schedule for March 7. The event takes place at Gimnasio Municipal in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico featuring a series of bouts with local and international competitors. Oscar Duarte and Andres Garcia square off in a ten-round 135-pound bout, which headlines the show. A vacant NABF title is on the line.

The representative of the country-host Oscar Duarte (18-1-1, 13 KO) is riding the three-fight win streak. He took all those three victories prior to the final bell. In his previous outing in October 2019 Duarte TKO’d Humberto de Santiago in the third round. Before that he stopped Nestor Armas and Ricardo Urbina.

Colombian boxer Andres Garcia (13-2-1, 8 KO) was last seen in action also last October. He is coming off the the win by TKO in the fifth round against Alvaro Cuadrado. The upcoming bout marks his first appearance inside the squared circle outside his home country.

Among other bouts featured on the card, 20-fight undefeated Luis Hernandez takes on Placido Ramirez (17-1-0), and unbeaten William Zepeda (19-0) faces Brayam Rico (12-2). The full fight card can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Duarte vs. Garcia live on the Golden Boy Fight Night page on Facebook.

Among other boxing events scheduled for March 7, Adam Kownacki (20-0-0) and Robert Helenius (29-3-0) square off in the headliner of PBC Fight Night Live on FOX, and Scott Quigg (35-2-2) and Jono Carroll (17-1-1) battle it out on the top of fight card on DAZN.

Duarte vs Garcia fight card

Oscar Duarte vs. Andres Garcia

Luis Hernandez vs. Placido Ramirez

William Zepeda vs. Brayam Rico

Luis Fernando Robles vs. Jesus Iribe

Israel Rodriguez Picazo vs. Juan Jimenez

Ulises Moguel vs. Ever Ceballos

Carlos Ortiz Cervantes vs. Octavio Ochoa

Jacobo Guerra vs. Sean Hamilton

Carlos Zaleta vs. David Alvarado

Eduardo Simmons vs. Yamil Luna