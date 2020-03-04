Two titles will be on the line at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV this coming weekend at UFC 248. The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. The contest follows women’s strawweight championship bout between the champion Zhang Weili and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Unbeaten Israel Adesanya (13-0) claimed the title via second-round KO of former champion Robert Whittaker. Yoel Romero (13-4) is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa.

Weili Zhang (20-1) earned the belt via 42-second KO of former champion Jessica Andrade. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) won her previous outing by unanimous decision against Michelle Waterson.

Also on the main card Beneil Dariush faces Drakkar Klose at lightweight and Neil Magny takes on Li Jingliang at welterweight. In addition, Alex Oliveira and Max Griffin do battle at welterweight. The complete UFC 248 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 248 live

UFC 248 main card broadcast in the United States is scheduled for March 7 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+. The preliminary card is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN. The early prelims kick off the action at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 248 pay-per-view fight card live on Main Event, Fetch TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass. The main card schedule converts to March 8 at 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST. The PPV cost is $54.95 (Main Event).

UFC 248 preliminary card is set for 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST. The action begins on the early preliminary card starting at 10:15am AEDT / 7:15am AWST.

Fight Card

Main Card

Middleweight Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Lightweight Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Welterweight Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary card

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Lightweight Mark O. Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Middleweight Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card

Women’s Strawweight Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Featherweight Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze

Bantamweight Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti