Unified champion Anthony Joshua defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against Kubrat Pulev. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the fight card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The representative of the country-host Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Andy Ruiz Jr. The contest saw “AJ” recapturing the belts in the immediate rematch held in December 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, after he suffered the defeat by TKO in the seventh round of their first bout.

Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KO) of Bulgaria is riding the eight-fight win streak. He was last seen in action in November 2019 Fresno, California, USA where he scored a unanimous decision against Rydell Booker. Prior to that he KO’d Bogdan Dinu in the seventh round and earned a UD against Hughie Fury.

The event is presented by Matchroom Boxing in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports and Entertainment. Boxing fans can watch Joshua vs Pulev on Sky Sports Box Office.

The undercard will see a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors. The matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev – heavyweight, 12 rounds