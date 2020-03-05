Streaming platform DAZN expands to 200 countries, including Australia. The first event Down Under on “Da Zone” is set to showcase the next fight of Mexican boxing star Saul Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KO).

“Canelo” is scheduled to appear inside the squared circle on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV (May 3 AEDT). He is expected to make the first defense of his WBA super middleweight title, which he claimed against Rocky Fielding via third-round TKO in December 2018. In his previous outing in November 2019 he stopped Sergey Kovalev in the eleventh round to take WBO light heavyweight belt.

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KO) is rumored to be the next opponent for Alvarez. British boxer is expected to challenge “Canelo” for the belt, as well as put his own WBO super middleweight title on the line, making the second defense. He was last seen in action also in November last year, when he TKO’d Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain his title, after winning a vacant belt by unanimous decision against Shefat Isufi in May 2019.

If confirmed, Canelo vs Saunders will meet in a twelve-round championship bout, which will unify titles of two sanctioning bodies. The undercard will see a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors.

In addition to The Sweet Science, DAZN is a well-known platform in the circuits of mixed martial arts. Among everything, the announced expansion will also likely mean that MMA fans in Australia will have access to the live events presented by Bellator.

Ultimately, DAZN will be another source for sports streaming and entertainment in Australia, joining Main Event, Fetch TV and Kayo.