All-British women’s boxing championship bout between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas headlines the fight card on DAZN and Sky Sports on April 24. The event takes place at The Dome in Doncaster, England.

Undefeated Terri Harper (10-0, 5 KO) is making the first defense of her WBC belt, as well as the third of her IBO title. In her previous bout in February this year she claimed the green belt against former champion Eva Wahlstrom, and retained her IBO strap. In November 2019 she scored a unanimous decision against Viviane Obenauf and made the first successful defense, after taking the eighth-round TKO win of Nozipho Bell, which earned her a vacant IBO belt last July.

Natasha Jonas (9-1-1, 7 KO) is riding the three-fight win streak, which includes a pair of TKO victories against Bianka Majlath and Bec Connolly, and points decision over Feriche Mashauri. Prior switching to pro-boxing she won bronze medal at 2012 AIBA World Champs at lightweight, as well as Bronze and Silver at light welterweight at 2011 and 2014 European Championships, respectively. In addition, she has become the the first ever British female boxer to partake in Olympics (London 2012).

The undercard features a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors. Among the matchups, Kieron Conway faces Nav Mansouri at super welterweight, Anthony Tomlinson takes on a yet to be announced opponent at welterweight, and Dalton Smith partakes in a super lightweight contest.

The full Harper vs Jonas fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Harper vs Jonas fight card

Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas

Anthony Tomlinson vs. TBD

Kieron Conway vs. Nav Mansouri

Dalton Smith vs. TBD

Shannon Courtenay vs. TBD

Chantelle Cameron vs. TBD

Hopey Price vs. TBD