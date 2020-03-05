Manny Pacquiao is expected to be back in the ring this July. Boxing great from the Philippines was last seen in action in July 2019 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV, where he took a split decision against Keith Thurman as well as WBA ‘super’ welterweight title. In his next outing “Pacman” is looking to face either Mikey Garcia or Errol Spence. He also names Terence Crawford.

“My plan is to get back into the ring this coming July,” Manny Pacquiao said on ANC’s ‘Game Time.’ “Training should start in April, May, June. We have enough time.”

“There’s a lot of possible opponents like Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence or [Terence] Crawford. And also there’s boxer from Canada and Mexico, who wants to fight with me,” he said.

Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KO) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Jessie Vargas.

Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) was scheduled to fight Danny Garcia in January, but was unable to compete in the first part of the year due to car accident last October. He is now back to training.

“My assessment is Spence is the kind of boxer who can move, slug. If we’re going to fight I need to focus on strategy, hand speed, footwork,” Pacquiao said.

“Garcia has a different style than Errol Spence. Mikey Garcia is a brawler, aggressive. He’s got different techniques also, so we need to practice and apply on that fight.”

Undefeated Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KO) is coming off the win by TKO in the ninth-round against Egidijus Kavaliauskas, which was his third successful defense of WBO welterweight title.

Over the course of his career Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO) held world titles in eight different weight classes. He is considered as one of the greatest boxers of all time.