A twelve-round super featherweight bout Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll headlines the fight card on DAZN and Sky Sports UK. The event presented by Matchroom Boxing takes place at Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK, joining the schedule for March 7 (Mar. 8 AEDT).

The representative of the country-host Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KO) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Mario Briones. Before that he lost by unanimous decision against Oscar Valdez, which snapped his three-win streak including victories against Oleg Yefimovych, Viorel Simion and Jose Cayetano.

Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KO) of Ireland won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Eleazar Valenzuela. Prior to that he suffered the first defeat in his professional boxing career, dropping a unanimous decision against Tevin Farmer, and fought into a split draw with Guillaume Frenois.

Also on the card Zach Parker and Rohan Murdock do battle at super middleweight. In addition, Anthony Fowler and Jack Flatley square off in WBA International super welterweight title fight.

The rest of the card features a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors. The full lineup can be found below.

Among other boxing events on March 7, Oscar Duarte vs. Andres Garcia tops Golden Boy Fight Night in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico, and Adam Kownacki vs Robert Helenius headlines PBC on FOX in Brooklyn, NY, USA.

Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll fight card

Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll

Zach Parker vs. Rohan Murdock

Anthony Fowler vs. Jack Flatley

Callum Johnson vs. Igor Mikhalkin

Hughie Fury vs. Pavel Sour

Jack Cullen vs. T. Reynoso

Reshat Mati vs. Abdallah Luanja

Dalton Smith vs. Benson Nyilawila

Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Jones

Ibrahim Nadim vs. Stefan Nicolae

Bradley Rea vs. Pavol Garaj

Blane Hyland vs. Joel Sanchez