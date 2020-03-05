The third episode of UFC 248 vlog series has been released. It features former strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk as she does media in NYC, then hits Vegas. Her opponent, the defending champion Zhang Weili gets fitted and photographed.

As well, the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesaya and team take in the UFC Apex. His opponent, Yoel Romero is grateful for his title shot.

In addition, welterweights Neil Magny and Li Jingliang look forward to their bout.

UFC 248 is at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 7. The fight card comprises a total of 12 bouts with 2 titles contested on the night. The complete lineup can be found below.

The event schedule in Australia converts to March 8. How watch UFC 248 live can be found here.

UFC 248 fight card

Main Card

Middleweight Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Lightweight Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Welterweight Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary card

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Lightweight Mark O. Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Middleweight Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card

Women’s Strawweight Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Featherweight Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze

Bantamweight Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti