The third episode of UFC 248 vlog series has been released. It features former strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk as she does media in NYC, then hits Vegas. Her opponent, the defending champion Zhang Weili gets fitted and photographed.
As well, the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesaya and team take in the UFC Apex. His opponent, Yoel Romero is grateful for his title shot.
In addition, welterweights Neil Magny and Li Jingliang look forward to their bout.
UFC 248 is at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 7. The fight card comprises a total of 12 bouts with 2 titles contested on the night. The complete lineup can be found below.
The event schedule in Australia converts to March 8. How watch UFC 248 live can be found here.
UFC 248 fight card
Main Card
Middleweight Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Lightweight Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
Welterweight Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
Welterweight Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
Preliminary card
Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
Lightweight Mark O. Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
Middleweight Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov
Middleweight Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
Early Preliminary Card
Women’s Strawweight Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
Featherweight Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze
Bantamweight Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti