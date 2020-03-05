Dillian Whyte is scheduled to make the second defense of his interim WBC heavyweight belt against Alexander Povetkin. The 12-round title bout headlines the fight card taking place at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on May 2.

The representative of the country-host Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KO) earned a vacant interim belt by unanimous decision against Oscar Rivas in July 2019. In December last year he retained the strap against Mariusz Wach also by UD.

Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KO) of Russia was last seen in action on the same event in December 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia where he fought into a split draw with Michael Hunter. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Hughie Fury.

Boxing fans can watch Whyte vs Povetkin live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The udnercard will see a series of boxing bouts with local and international competitors. The matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin – heavyweight, 12 rounds